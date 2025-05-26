Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma is just 67 runs away from becoming the second player ever to touch the 7,000 run mark in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fate of second-placed PBKS and fourth-placed MI will be decided after their final league stage match at Jaipur on Monday. PBKS, which has 17 points after eight wins, four losses and a no result, and MI, sitting at 16 points after eight wins and five losses, both have a chance to topple Gujarat Titans (GT) and get themselves a double shot at the IPL final. This match will also be important as this big milestone will be worth watching out for. Fans would be wanting the 'Hitman' to leave the league stage with a high and play a knock that would give him the confidence needed for playoffs.

So far this season, Rohit has made 305 runs in 12 matches at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of almost 151, with three fifties in 12 innings and the best score of 76*.

In his IPL career, Rohit has made 6,933 runs in 269 matches and 264 innings at an average of 29.62, a strike rate of over 131, with two centuries and 46 fifties. His best score is 109*.

The top run-getter in the history of the competition is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who has made 8.552 runs in 264 matches and 256 innings at an average of 39.59, strike rate of 132.75, with eight centuries and 62 fifties. His best score is 113*.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.