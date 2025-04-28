Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra gave a cheeky take on Rohit Sharma featuring as Impact Player for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Rohit has played every match for MI as Impact Player with the veteran cricketer not featuring as a fielder for his side. On Sunday, Rohit opened the innings for MI and just before the mid-innings break, he was replaced by Jasprit Bumrah on the field. Chopra said that it is generally kids' dream to bat and not bowl - something that Rohit Sharma has been 'living' during this edition of the tournament.

"Rohit Sharma will not be fielding anymore. In fact, I was reading somewhere that it is the dream of kids to bat and not bowl at all. Rohit Sharma is living that dream. He comes as an impact player, scores run and Jasprit Bumrah has now taken his place on the field," he said on commentary.

After registering win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya heaped praise on debutant Corbin Bosch following his exceptional all-round performance in the match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On his IPL debut, Corbin played a vital knock of 20 runs from 10 balls at a strike rate of 200 which came with the help of two fours and a six. He also snapped one wicket while bowling in the second innings wheere he conceded just 26 runs in his spell of four overs.

"The momentum which we had, we are carrying it forward. Everyone is clicking. The kids created the atmosphere for us, we did it for them, so very glad. Everyone kept taking their chances. The way Bosch came in and smashed those sixes, everyone chipped in. The bowlers were spot on. Good teams are made of the same, when everyone chips in. From Ryan, Will, to Bosch, myself, everyone is chipping in. I bowl when I am required. Today was the best chance for Bosch to come in and bowl. This competition is very tough, can't get carried away. We need to play good cricket, always prepare for the next game and keep up with the momentum going forward," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Corbin has played 86 T20s so far where he has taken 59 wickets and posting a highest batting score of 81 runs.

Corbin was a part of the victorious Proteas' U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 and was also the player of the match in the final, producing a magnificent spell of 4/15. He has been a regular across formats for his domestic team and made his debut for the Proteas in 2024.

