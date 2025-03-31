Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag took a one-handed blinder as his side beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 clash. Parag, fielding at cover stretched out his right hand, taking a superb sharp one-handed catch to dismiss CSK batter Shivam Dube. The latter had smashed 10 runs off the first two ball, but Parag's moment of magic revived things for RR. It was also a special moment for Parag, who was standing in as skipper in front of his home crowd in Assam.

The wicket left CSK at 72/2 after 9.3 overs, chasing 183 against RR. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was well-set at the other end, but Dube perished trying to increase the scoring rate.

It initially seemed as if the ball had hit the ground before reaching Parag, but Parag's instant celebrations and further replays confirmed that he had indeed completed a stunning catch.

Watch: Riyan Parag's one-handed catch against CSK

RIYAN PARAG - ONE OF THE BEST CATCHES IN IPL EVER pic.twitter.com/hPm6S4tOgj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2025

Parag celebrated aggressively and passionately, running off and seemingly pumped at the dismissal.

Earlier, Parag contributed 37 runs off 28 balls, hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Parag has stood in as RR skipper for their first three games of the season, with regular captain Sanju Samson only fit enough to bat. However, RR lost their first two games of IPL 2025, before finally winning their last match in Guwahati.

Chennai Super Kings were in the chase up until the very end, but ultimately fell short by just six runs. Needing 20 off the last over, their talisman MS Dhoni could not provide the finish, perishing for 16 off 11 balls.

Nitish Rana smashed an incredible 81 off just 36 balls to provide RR an incredible start in the first 10 overs.