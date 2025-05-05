Mayank Yadav was one of the brightest talents to emerge in the IPL 2024. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer regularly went over 150kmph, with his fastest delivery being 156.7 kmph, as Indian cricket team fans hoped that they had unearthed the next big thing. He took seven wickets in just four matches, before being ruled out of the IPL 2024 with a side injury. Later, he went on to make his India debut in October, 2024, against Bangladesh in the T20I format. Mayank was one of the players retained by LSG for the IPL 2025 for Rs 11 crore.

Mayank Yadav, however, missed the start of the IPL 2025 due to injury and only played his first match on April 27 against Mumbai Indians. He took two wickets. However, in his most recent match against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Yadav was thrashed for 60 runs in fours overs.

Former India star batter Ambati Rayudu blasted LSG for their desperation.

"I think it is a lack of confidence more than lack of pace, because once you are coming back from an injury, it is hard to really bend your back and get back to your best. We have seen Archer, it took him six months to be back at his best," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

“It will be tough if we say he (Mayank) is not performing, but LSG might have just shown some desperation to just get him into the mix, maybe he is not ready yet."

Earlier, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan explained the process of Mayank's return, saying LSG were cautious to not rush him through processes and wanted to create a conducive environment around him.

"Even though he had joined the team, we were taking our time just to create that comfort around him. I know that fast bowling is never easy, especially in this format when the batters are coming so hard at you. So, that was the thought process," he said.

"I am glad that he has got through the game. That one hurdle is crossed, I am hopeful that with the scheduling which we have, there will be enough breaks also for him to recover and then go again." Zaheer said LSG were in constant touch with the National Cricket Academy over Mayank's progress through his injury.

"In terms of his preparation, we've had constant dialogue with the NCA. I was updated, the physios were updated (and) the trainers were updated," he said.

"There is a plan in place about how he should be approaching, what kind of programs he should be following and we are just creating that environment for him to just flourish.

"You've seen with him in the last one, one-and-a-half years, when you've been coming in, bowling and then having these kind of setbacks it can play on your mind as well so you've got to comfort that side of things as well. With Mayank, we've taken that kind of approach," Zaheer added.