Former India batter Robin Uthappa has claimed that bids for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will earn a paycheck of anywhere between Rs 25-28 crore in the upcoming IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Pant is amongst the high-profile Indian players in the auction, to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after not being retained by Delhi Capitals. With him in the auction, teams like Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to bid heavily for him.

"I feel Rishabh Pant will go at around Rs 25-28 crores. He will definitely get the big bucks and become the highest-paid player in this auction. To afford Pant at such rates would be interesting to see, because I feel Punjab Kings may aim to get him, and so will RCB, for the role of leadership and as a wicketkeeper-batsman," said Uthappa on JioCinema.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former India opener Aakash Chopra. "I feel Rishabh Pant is going to become the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. If there is a good equation between Pant and Punjab Kings, then they will go hard for him, or else RCB becomes a very likely place for Rishabh Pant. But I believe other teams will also bid for Pant as well. Indian players are going to be the prime property in this mega auction."

Uthappa also thinks DC will go hard on buying back Shreyas Iyer, who was with the franchise from 2015 to 2021. "DC will go hard for Shreyas Iyer, and he should go within the bracket of 15-20 crores, and du Plessis above 10 crores. Indian youngsters like Nehal Wadhera and Ashutosh Sharma are a big part and the reason for the success of any team, and you want them to do really well. I think they will go for above 8 crores each."

Chopra mentioned that young Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk could be taken in by Punjab Kings, after a great opening stint with DC in IPL 2024. "With Ricky Ponting being with Punjab Kings, I feel they will target Jake Fraser-McGurk, and they would be keen on having him."

