In a rare moment of sportsmanship during a high-pressure IPL 2025 clash, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant stunned fans and players alike by withdrawing an appeal for a non-striker's run-out against Jitesh Sharma. The RCB batter was out of his crease, and a dismissal could have changed the course of the match. But Pant, displaying remarkable maturity and intent, told the umpire, "No, we don't need this wicket." The moment has since gone viral, earning praise across the cricketing world, even as it didn't alter the third umpire's final "not out" decision.

The incident took place during the 17th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase of a 228-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants. Jitesh Sharma, who was in sublime touch with the bat, was at the non-striker's end when LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi attempted to run him out during his bowling stride.

The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs, and replays clearly showed Jitesh out of his crease. He looked devastated, standing beside the umpire in disbelief. But then came the twist.

As the third umpire was reviewing the footage, Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan were seen walking over to the officials, signaling their decision to withdraw the appeal. "Not out because Rishabh said no, we don't need this wicket even though Jitesh was out of his crease," former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta explained during the post-match show. "Rishabh said, 'No, we withdraw the appeal'."

Jitesh's reaction said it all. Overwhelmed by Pant's gesture, the batter walked up to the LSG captain and pulled him in for a hug, visibly emotional and grateful for the decision.

However, in a crucial clarification, the third umpire ruled Jitesh not out, not because of Pant's withdrawal but due to the technicalities of the law. According to MCC Laws, a bowler isn't allowed to attempt a non-striker's run-out after he has completed the bowling action or has already stepped outside the popping crease. Since these pre-requisites weren't fulfilled, the third umpire would've eventually ruled Jitesh not-out.

So, even if Pant hadn't intervened, the third umpire would still have ruled Jitesh not out. But the gesture still stood out, not as a technical necessity, but as an example of sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive tournament.

Jitesh went on to remain unbeaten on a blistering 85 off just 33 balls. His knock ensured RCB chased down the daunting target with eight balls to spare, finishing the match in 18.4 overs. The win propelled RCB to second place in the points table, setting them up for a clash against Punjab Kings in the first Qualifier.

While RCB took home the points, it was Pant's decision to uphold the spirit of the game that remained the talking point of the night. In a tournament known for intense rivalries and tight finishes, such moments remind us why we love this sport.

