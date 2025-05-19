Rishabh Pant poor show with the bat continued in the Indian Premier League, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain getting dismissed for a six-ball seven during their crucial IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. Pant was caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga, who deceived the former with a slow yorker. The ball popped up in the air and Malinga made a stretching effort to grab it. Cameras spotted LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka leaving the stand following Pant's dismissal.

Magnificent Malinga!



Athleticism on display from Eshan Malinga as he grabs a stunner to send back Rishabh Pant! #LSG 133/2 after 13 overs.



Updates https://t.co/GNnZh90u7T#TATAIPL | #LSGvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/5rSouA8Kw0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka left the balcony out of anger after seeing 27 crores Rishabh Pant failing in back to back 12th game!! pic.twitter.com/MpOLClJ5rP — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) May 19, 2025

Pant was roped in by LSG for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction last year. However, he has endured a disappointing season, scoring just 135 runs in 13 matches.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG, barely hanging by a thread, is one of the three remaining teams competing for the last playoff spot. Currently on a three-match losing streak, Lucknow must win their remaining fixtures to move to 16 points and hope favourable results unfold in the rest of the clashes. New Zealand tearaway Will O'Rourke was handed his maiden Lucknow cap, marking his debut in the cash-rich league.

Their opponents have failed to replicate last year's success and are already out of the race for the playoffs. Sunrisers, last year's runners-up, failed to keep momentum on their side throughout their rustic season.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "I will have a bowl, you never know quite what to make of the wicket, so it's better to chase. We haven't played to our potential, so we are trying to hit our potential. We also had a few injuries. The team has been great, they have been honest that they haven't been at their best. Travis Head misses out, and also Unadkat misses out for personal reasons."

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant said during the toss, "We don't mind, we have got to do well. We are looking at one match at a time and not putting undue pressure on ourselves. I feel that as a team, we have regrouped well, and we are in a good space as a team. We have only one change, Will O'Rourke is making his debut."

