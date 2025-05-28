Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans mocked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi following their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. RCB beat LSG in Lucknow, in what was the final league game of the season, to secure their place in Qualifier 1. In the 17th over, Digvesh stirred a huge controversy after he decided to run RCB's Jitesh Sharma out at the non-striker's for backing up too far. The bails lit up before Jitesh's bat crossed the crease, but he remained not out after Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant withdrew the appeal.

Even if Pant had not taken back the appeal, Jitesh would've been not out as Digvesh landing foot has crossed the poppin crease before he could dislodge the bails. During the same over, Digvesh had dismissed Jitesh on the very first ball, before hitting his controversial signature celebration.

However, Jitesh was deemed not out as Digvesh was penalised for overstepping, resulting in a free hit which Jitesh deposited into the stands over midwicket.

After the match, RCB fans mocked Digvesh by imitating his celebration outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Jitesh made the most of the opportunity and struck a hat-trick of sixes to bring Bengaluru closer to the top two spots. Jitesh finished the chase in style with a six after completing a record-breaking chase.

With their heads held high, Jitesh and Mayank returned unbeaten with scores of 85(33) and 41(23), respectively.

RCB's astonishing six-wicket win, coming on the back of fifties from Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Jitesh, meant that their dream of winning a first-ever IPL title is still on after finishing at second place in the points table with 19 points, with Punjab Kings being table-toppers due to superior net run rate.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly enter the title clash, to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the losing team will take on the eliminator-winning team at the same venue on June 1. RCB have just a day's break to prepare for Qualifier 1 as their win over LSG happened on Tuesday night.

(With IANS Inputs)