Punjab Kings youngster Musheer Khan was left emotional after a heartwarming gesture from Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli after their IPL 2025 encounter on Sunday. Virat had a brilliant outing as he slammed a half-century to guide his team to a comprehensive victory. After the match, Musheer, who is the younger brother of Indian cricket team batter Sarfaraz Khan, met Virat and asked for his bat. The veteran India star gifted one of his bats to the youngster - a gesture left Musheer extremely emotional. "Maine rona shuru kardiya jaise hi unhone bat diya" (I started crying when he(Kohli) gave me the bat)," Musheer said in a video posted by PBKS on their official social media handles.

"I told bhaiyya (Virat Kohli), I have scored a lot of runs from your bat. Sarfaraz bhai always used to give me your gifted bats," he added.

Opener Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League clash on Sunday.

Chasing 158, Kohli (73 not out off 54 balls) and Padikkal (61 off 35 balls) shared a 103-run partnership, which formed the backbone of the massive win achieved with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab Kings struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

(With PTI inputs)