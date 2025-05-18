Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season so far. After rebuilding at the mega auction, RCB have won eight out of their first 11 matches in the league phase, and are all but through to the playoff stage. Their positive start has given the franchise hope that this might finally be the year that RCB get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy, ending a wait of 18 years. Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina also believes this could be their year.

"There are strong chances (of RCB winning IPL 2025) because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year. Their bowling unit has stepped up. The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twice - once in Chennai and again at home - which speaks volumes," said Raina, speaking to Star Sports.

"The dressing room is positive, and these are signs of a team that can go all the way. Yes, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are also doing well, but this might finally be Virat's year to lift the trophy after 18 years," Raina added.

RCB's great start has led to several players stepping up to contribute strong performances. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Yash Dayal have made crucial contributions. Krunal Pandya has arguably been the best all-rounder in the league. Rajat Patidar has shone despite the huge challenge of captaincy. Even youngsters like Jacob Bethell and understated overseas stars like Romario Shepherd have had individual moments of brilliance.

Virat Kohli himself has grown from strength to strength. Kohli has not only aced the low-scoring run-chases, he has also given the team fiery starts alongside Phil Salt in certain games.

As a result, RCB could well go on to win the title this year.