The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has thrown up some interesting equations. While traditional power-houses like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in the bottom half of the 10-team IPL 2025 points table, teams like Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals have been at the top of their game. The Ashish Nehra-coached GT are a level above the others. With just two losses in eight games, GT have 12 points. Their Net Run-rate is also great, which has placed them at the top of the table.

Ashish Nehra, coach of the Gujarat Titans, has been instruemental in the team performing like a well-oiled machine. Former Indian cricket team star spinner Harbhajan Singh said Nehra is best coach for the national side.

"I think there is no better coach than him for the Indian team in the present scenario. He is a very great coach. If BCCI wants, it should ask him whether he wants to work with the Indian team or not. I don't think he will agree because he won't be able to give that much time. But there is no better option than him," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Well done, Ashish Nehra. From the day he joined, he has breathed life into this team. Every year this team comes prepared. People say that a left-arm spinner can't bowl to left-handed batters, or that an off-spinner can't bowl to right-handed batters, but Ashish Nehra's bowlers have done it all. It is about the mindset, and this is what Ashish Nehra brings."

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has been a "big influence" in reviving the sagging morale of Mohammed Siraj, who was sidelined from India's white-ball setup following their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, feels their Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki.

With 11 wickets in seven matches, the former RCB pacer has played a key role in GT, currently occupying the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

He is the team's third-highest wicket-taker and just three behind the Purple Cap holder, Prasidh Krishna. His season-best figures of 4/17 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There is no doubt that Ashish has been a big influence. They obviously have a very good connection," Solanki said on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Siraj has also missed out on a spot in the Champions Trophy squad and was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the mega auction. But Gujarat Titans showed faith in him and bought him for Rs 12.25 crore.

"As far as confidence is concerned, there is probably no better coach, I don't think, than Ashish Nehra in instilling some confidence in players. I might be slightly biased, of course, as far as that view is concerned. So, I'll acknowledge that," Solanki said.

"But it just seems as though we've got a guy that has something to prove... He's obviously disappointed as any cricketer is when they're not selected. Everybody wants to play at the highest level possible. So, I'm sure he was disappointed.

"But he's channelled that disappointment in working hard and, I suppose, having a real thought about what he wants to do. And he's got a great coach in Ashish Nehra just helping him as far as his performance is concerned. So, long may that continue. Long may that connection continue. And long may Siraj continue to thrive.

