Rohit Sharma's return to the Mumbai Indians team for the high-profile match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) didn't produce the expected results, with the Hitman failing to notch up a big score yet again. Rohit could only score 17 runs before being dismissed by a scorching delivery from Yash Dayal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday. Seeing Rohit depart for a low score again, commentators Ian Bishop and Ravi Shastri expressed their frustration, suggesting it's time that Rohit delivers a big campaign.

"They need more from Rohit Sharma, not just little starts of 12-15 runs at the start," said Ian Bishop on commentary as Mumbai Indians took on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede.

With Mumbai Indians struggling to register wins, Ravi Shastri echoed Bishop's sentiments, saying it is high time that Rohit starts converting those starts to big totals.

"Ideally, you want consistency. Teams that go a long way usually have the top-order firing. You need a 400-run season from Rohit Sharma. 15s and 20s converted into 40s and 60s."

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was also asked about Rohit's form in the post-match press conference. The Sri Lanka great refused to give up on the former MI skipper despite admitting that the team has the problem of scoring quick runs in the powerplay on a consistent basis.

"If you're telling me every two innings to look at someone's performance, it's a bit unfair. My memory of his last innings was the Champions Trophy-winning knock. So we have to give and back the experienced guys, and them coming to the party," Jayawardene had said at the pre-match press conference.

"We've always, as Mumbai, backed the core group to deliver for us, so we're going to do that. It was unfortunate that he got hit in the nets, and hopefully, he'll be 100%, and that's how we will continue to back the guys to get the results for us," he added.