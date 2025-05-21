The Delhi Capitals stand on the cusp of elimination from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The franchise needs to win its remaining two matches in order to seal a top 4 spot. Anything less than 2 wins would make qualification into the next round extremely complicated for the Axar Patel-led side. However, with rain expected to play spoilsport in Delhi's next match against Mumbai on Wednesday, the capital franchise and its bosses are in a state of panic over a potential blow to their top-four hopes.

Weather Predictions In Mumbai:

A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai for the next four days. As per AccuWeather, there's an 80% chance of precipitation in the city, with 1.5 hours of rain expected in total. The probability of rain reduces to 25% during the night, but the weather conditions are too dynamic to make a concrete prediction.

Peak Mumbai.



Really wonder how Mumbai vs Capitals happen tomorrow. The city's weather is in shambles. Lightning, rain, wind everything at once. #Mumbai #MIvDC #Wankhede



pic.twitter.com/Uky6o9zTt7

What Happens If the MI vs DC Match Gets Washed Out?

A washed-out contest between MI and DC would significantly boost the playoffs qualification hopes of the Hardik Pandya-led side. Mumbai are already one point ahead of DC in the points table. In case their match against Delhi gets washed out, both teams would get a point each. Such a situation would see Mumbai's tally go up to 15 points while Delhi's would increase to 14.

Both MI and DC play their respective final league games of the season against Punjab Kings, a franchise that has already qualified for the playoffs. If the MI vs DC match doesn't produce a result, Delhi would need to rely on the fixture between PBKS and MI to understand what fate has in store for them.

If MI go on to beat PBKS in that match, Delhi would be eliminated from the playoffs race, no matter the result of the match between them and Punjab.

How Can The Delhi Capitals Qualify For IPL Playoffs?

The only way Delhi finish in the top four in case of a washed-out match against Mumbai is if the Hardik Pandya-led side loses its final match of the season against the Kings. Hence, DC would hope for their match against MI to draw a favourable result, even if a shortened match occurs due to the weather conditions.