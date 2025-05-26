Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni gave a stunning response when asked about Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching his feet. Following CSK's match against RR, a video went viral where Vaibhav approached Dhoni and touched his feet. During the post-match presentation after CSK's win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Dhoni opened up about the incident and said that it makes him feel old. “Definitely you feel old," Dhoni said in response to Harsha Bhogle's question. "Not to forget I have Andre (Siddharth) in my team. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. Was just having a chat and I asked him how old are you. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am seriously old,” he remarked leaving the ones present and fans on social media in splits.

Dhoni remained coy about his future in professional cricket but expressed satisfaction after CSK wrapped up their season with a commanding 83-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT).

"It's good. I wouldn't say today was housefull, but a decent number of crowd. Good to finish on a winning note. This was among the perfect performances," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

The five-time champions put on a show with both bat and ball, posting a mammoth 230/5 before dismantling GT for 147.

For CSK, the game was a comprehensive all-round display, including sharp work in the field.

"This was one game where the catching was also good," the 42-year-old noted.

The legendary captain, however, kept fans guessing about whether he would return next season.

"It depends. I have four or five months to decide. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not just about performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide," he explained.

"I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time," he added.

Reflecting on the season, Dhoni mentioned the initial concerns around batting, especially with CSK playing four of their first six matches in Chennai.

"We won the toss and chased. In the second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed," he said.

(With ANI inputs)