Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has enjoyed a breakthrough season in IPL 2025. However, despite his good performances, Digvesh has also gotten into trouble on multiple occasions, largely due to his explosive celebrations. Digvesh has received warnings due to his signature 'notebook' celebration, and was even banned for one match after he had given a send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma. However, legendary former India opener Virender Sehwag has stated that the sanctions on Digvesh have been harsh, and pointed out that players like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni have never received a harsh punishment for their behaviour.

"I thought that the ban was a bit harsh. The boy is playing in his first year in the IPL. MS Dhoni had barged into the ground, he was not banned then. Virat Kohli has spoken to umpires in that tone, who knows how many times, he was also not banned. So, Digvesh Rathi could have been spared, because he is a young player, just coming into the scene, could have let that one go," Sehwag said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

Digvesh made headlines again on Tuesday as he appealed after running out Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end for backing up. The appeal was later withdrawn by LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

Digvesh's demeanour raised a question on the 'spirit of cricket'.

Though the umpire deemed Jitesh not-out, even as LSG captain Rishabh Pant decided to withdraw the appeal, the entire episode triggered yet another 'spirit of cricket' debate over the nature of the attempted dismissal.

Pant was lauded by many for 'uplifting' the 'spirit of cricket' as he decided to withdraw the appeal following Digvesh's attempt to dismiss Jitesh. Famous Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment over the 'sprit of cricket' debate being triggered over the incident.

"I have no problem with the umpire turning down the appeal if he thinks the non-striker was inside the crease when the bowler's arm had crossed the point where he is expected to release the ball. I am disappointed when the spirit of the game is invoked. You play by the laws," Harsha posted on X (formerly Twitter).