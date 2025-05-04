Known for his calm and cool demeanour, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni lost his cool at pacer Khaleel Ahmed during their IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident happened after the second ball of the 11th over of RCB's innings, with Ravindra Jadeja bowling to Virat Kohli, who was closing in on a record seventh half-century of the season. Dhoni seemed a bit frustrated with Khaleel, who was out of his position when the skipper was setting the field.

Irked by the pacer's antics, Dhoni scramed: "Khaleel, udhar kisiko fielding kartein dekha hai kabhi (Have you ever seen anyone fielding there)?" A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Ayush Mhatre's 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 not out went in vain as RCB beat CSK by two runs to reclaim top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs. Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30. Earlier, half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out) took RCB to 213 for five.

While Bethell and Kohli put on 97 runs for the opening wicket to set a platform, Shepherd blasted four fours and six sixes to make 53 not out off only 14 balls, recording the fastest fifty of the season and joint second-fastest overall.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana found his rhythm and lengths to return 3-0-36-3.