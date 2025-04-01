MS Dhoni is arguably the most astute wicket-keeper among the ones playing today. Over the years, the India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend has built up this reputation after several masterstroke DRS (Decision Review System) calls by him saw the original decision overturned by the umpire. Even in IPL 2025, Dhoni has proved his class, as his suggestion for a DRS saw a decision overturned. This has even led to fans labelling it as 'Dhoni Review System' at times. However, is Dhoni really a master? AI does not think so.

In a response to a cricket fan on X, Grok AI revealed that MS Dhoni's success rate with DRS calls is just over 40 per cent - a fairly good rate but nothing exceptional.

On another tangent, Grok AI pointed out that its limited data suggested that Rishabh Pant has the most incorrect DRS calls among any Indian wicket-keeper batter.

"Rishabh Pant likely has the most incorrect DRS calls among Indian wicketkeepers, with reports citing multiple failed review suggestions, like in the 2019 T20I vs Bangladesh," Grok AI wrote in its response.

"MS Dhoni, despite a 41-43 per cent success rate, has average accuracy, not exceptional. Data is limited, but Pant stands out for errors," Grok further wrote.

A success rate of over 40 per cent, though not incredible from the outside, should still see Dhoni rank among the top wicket-keepers when it comes to DRS calls.

MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL 2025

A lot of debate has surrounded MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL 2025, particularly after he came in to bat at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) despite CSK having a daunting target.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has criticised the move, even claiming that people in the CSK support staff are afraid of giving Dhoni a reality-check.

"It is beyond my understanding how a batter like MS Dhoni, who can stay unbeaten after scoring 30 off 16 balls, is not coming up the order. You are playing to win, right?" Tiwary said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"I would just request that he come out in public and tell us why you are batting so lower down the order," he added.

"CSK coaching staff do not have the guts to tell MS Dhoni to move up the order. I think they will never be able to tell him. Once he has decided, that's it. This is what I think," Tiwary further said.