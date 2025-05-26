Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate R Sai Kishore during their final group game of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the fifth over of CSK's innings. CSK batter Urvil Patel pushed Siraj's delivery towards mid-off and pushed for a single. While he comfortably completed the run, GT captain Shubman Gill decided to have a go at the stumps. Gill affected a direct hit, but the ball went for an overthrow after deflecting with the stumps.

It got even worse for GT after Kishore sprinted from the square-leg region and slid to collect the ball at midwicket. He mistakenly pushed the ball away for a single, allowing the CSK batters to steal another run, making it three runs off the ball.

Cameras caught Siraj hurling a mouthfall at Kishore and even smashed the ball on the ground. In the end, he had to be consoled by Gill, whose mistake sparked the entire episode.

Reacting to Siraj's meltdown, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, reacted saying: "Kya Miyan!"

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. A 63 run second wicket stand between Urvil Patel (37 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Devon Conway (52 in 35 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and a 74-run fifth wicket stand between Dewald Brevis (57 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (21* in 18 balls, with a four and six) took CSK to 230/5.

Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was GT's top bowler.

In the run chase, GT was never really in contention as they consistently lost wickets. Sai Sudharsan (41 in 28 balls, with six fours) top scored, as Noor Ahmed (3/21), Anshul Kamboj (3/13), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) dismantled GT, bundling them out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

With this win, CSK finish last with four victories and 10 losses, giving them eight points. GT ended the campaign with a loss, which could hamper their top two chances, with nine wins and five losses, giving them 18 points.

