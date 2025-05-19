Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi, who was fined by BCCI over his controversial celebration, got into a heated spat with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma during their IPL 2025 match on Monday. The incident took place on the 8th over of the SRH innings after Abhishek was caught in the deep for 59. The youngster looked in sublime form as he slammed 59 off 20 deliveries but he ended up gifting an easy catch to Shardul Thakur. Following the dismissal, Digvesh did his customary book-signature celebration but Abhishek was not happy as the duo got into a war of words. Replays showed that Digvesh gestured towards Abhishek after the dismissal and that could have flared tempers.

Abhishek Sharma is abusing digvesh Rathi pic.twitter.com/XqgWJuwX8O — Rishabh pant FÇ (@rishabpantclub) May 19, 2025

Abhishek Sharma smashed half a dozen sixes in his 20-ball 59 to ensure a convincing six-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the IPL play-offs race on Monday.

Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) struck high quality fifties before Sunrisers Hyderabad stemmed the flow of runs to limit LSG to 205/7.

In the absence of his unwell opening partner Travis Head, Abhishek took the onus on himself to provide a perfect launch pad in the run chase before Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28) and Kamindu Mendis (32 off 21) did the rest.

SRH were already out of the competition and LSG needed a win on Monday night to stay alive in the tournament. The loss marked an ordinary season for LSG and their new captain Rishabh Pant, who could not live up to his record 27 crore price tag.

Both LSG and SRH still have two more games to play this season.

The highlight of SRH's run chase was Abhishek milking leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for four consecutive sixes with three of them coming down the ground.

In the bowling department, the sole bright spot for LSG was leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi who has had a stellar debut season.

(With PTI inputs)