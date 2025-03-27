Indian cricket team star KL Rahul, who is one of the most reliable stars of Delhi Capitals, missed the side's first match against Lucknow Super Giants as he was attending his child's birth. Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty, who is an actor in Bollywood, have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo announced the news on Instagram with a cute post on Monday evening. As soon as the couple announced the news, wishes started to pour in from all quarters.

Now, a report in TOI has claimed that KL Rahul will be available for Delhi Capitals' second match in the IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad on March 30 in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul joined the DC set-up in the run-up to their opening game in Visakhapatnam but received special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise LSG at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty after the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Monday. Rahul and his wife Athiya, who tied the knot in January 2023 and confirmed the pregnancy in November 2024, have been blessed with a baby girl, the wicketkeeper announced through a social media post.

"A beautiful new journey begins! Wishing you both endless joy with your baby girl. Congratulations, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty," read the post by Sachin on X.

In his absence, Delhi managed to conjure their highest successful chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with an incredible one-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in their chase of 210.

Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction after Lucknow Super Giants decided not to retain him following a public falling out with franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka at the end of the 2024 season. The wicketkeeper will be hoping to strive in the shortest format after having successfully regained his spot in the ODI and Test setup of the national team.

Rahul was instrumental in India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter was reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as finisher with the bat.

In four innings, he finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India's chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring an unbeaten 42 not out and 34 not out against Australia and New Zealand in the semis and finals, respectively.

With agency inputs