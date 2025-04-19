Delhi Capitals are enjoying a dreamy run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five wins in six matches, the Axar Patel-led side is sitting at the top of the points table. DC have been dominant in every department and clearly are the favourites for a spot in the playoffs. The positive impact of their performance is also reflecting on the team's atmosphere as the players are having fun time with each other. The best example of their camaraderie was seen in a recent video where DC wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a hilarious dig at their mentor Kevin Pietersen.

Ahead of their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans, DC reached the Ahmedabad took a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the session, GT skipper Shubman Gill met Pietersen and during the conversation, the former England skipper jokingly asked him to explain the role of a mentor.

Rahul, who was beside them, jumped into the conversation and said, "Mentor is someone who goes to Maldives for two week, mid-season." This statement by Rahul left everyone, including Pietersen in splits.

Thanks KL, now we know what a mentor does pic.twitter.com/JXWSVJBfQS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 19, 2025

For the unversed, Pietersen went on personal trip to Maldives on April 5 after DC's victory against Chennai Super Kings. Resulting which, he missed DC's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

Mitchell Starc's mastery of death overs will be up against Mohammed Siraj's artistry when the high-flying Delhi Capitals take on an equally well-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-voltage top-of-the-table IPL clash on Saturday.

Confidence in the Delhi camp would be soaring after their dramatic Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals, another heist scripted under pressure with Starc at the heart of it.

The Australian left-arm quick bowled three overs of pinpoint yorkers, including a nerve wracking Super Over, to turn the game on its head.

With 10 wickets at an economy just over 10, he's led the DC pace unit featuring Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma. If Starc can conjure another match-defining spell, it could be the edge that Delhi needs.

His battle with Gujarat Titans' top order, led by skipper Shubman Gill, the consistent Sai Sudharsan, and Ashes rival Jos Buttler, could prove pivotal.