Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his team's struggles at the top of the order this season are proving costly, after yet another underwhelming batting display ended in a 39-run defeat to Gujarat Titans here on Monday. Chasing 199, KKR batters stuttered to 159/8. "I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball. You expect good opening starts, but that's what we're struggling with throughout the tournament. We need to learn as quickly as possible," Rahane said a the post-match presentation ceremony.

While KKR bowlers have shown steady improvement, Rahane admitted the batting group hasn't pulled its weight.

"The pitch was a little slow, but when we were bowling we thought something below 210 or 200 would be good. We need to bat better, especially in the middle overs. We need better opening starts, no complaints from our bowlers. Every game they're improving." Fielding too let KKR down against GT.

"Fielding is something in our control, if you can save 15-20 runs that's always better. It's all about attitude, but the guys are working hard.

"This format is about being brave as a batter, you can't think too much about the past, just learn from the mistakes and take your chances, have a positive mindset.

"If you think about getting out, you will get out. Instead you should think about scoring runs or hitting boundaries," Rahane said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was "very pleased" with his team's effort, which saw them consolidate their top spot on the table.

Gill led from the front with a scintillating 90 off 55 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

"We spoke about these two matches (DC and KKR) that they're going to decide where we stand on the table," Gill said.

"We were ahead in the game, but it's important to close the game. Good teams close the game very well. In this format it's very difficult to have a perfect game "Even today maybe 10 more runs if I had stayed there. But still you have to find a way to win the game and that's what we're really good at."

