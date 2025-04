Heat in Ahmedabad took its toll on the players during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match. Several players including Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna appeared to be struggling with cramps. However, it was veteran GT pacer Ishant Sharma who seemed to be struggling the most. He was on the sidelines for most part and one commentator mentioned 'heat stroke'. However, Ishant Sharma, who is 36 years old completed three overs and took one wicket.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The Gujarat-based franchise are currently at third spot with four wins in their six games (8 points), whereas the Axar Patel-led side are sitting at the top of the IPL points table after winning five out of their six games (10 points)

"We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel said that if he had won the toss, he would have elected to bowl first as well.

"I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little sceptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process. We are focussing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes, and sometimes you won't get it. Jack is not playing well," Axar Patel said.