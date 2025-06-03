IPL Final Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs (PBKS) Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a below par 190 for 9 in the IPL final here on Tuesday. For RCB, Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't build on a good start, managing 26 off 16 balls.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190-9 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday after opening batsman Virat Kohli top-scored with 43.
Both the teams are hunting for their first title in the T20 tournament and thousands of Kohli fans filled the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, anticipating an IPL crown for their star batter.
The 132,000-capacity stadium was nearly packed with a sea of Bengaluru's red and Kohli's jersey number 18 dominating the stands as chants of "Kohli, Kohli" rang out.
Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Bengaluru to bat first with the two teams unchanged from their previous victories.
Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard)
Live: RCB vs PBKS
No run.
WIDE! A full toss, outside the pitch. Wadhera lets it go and then questions the umpire why isn't it given a no ball, as it landed outside the pitch. To this, the umpire responds by saying that it landed after it crossed the batter, hence the no-ball rule does not come into the equation.
Around off, bunted back to the bowler.
Full, down the leg side, Josh Inglis flicks it towards long leg for a single.
With 16 wickets, this has been Krunal's best performance in an IPL season.
On middle and leg, pushed down the ground but Krunal himself rushes across to his left to stop the ball. 7 runs from the first 3 balls and none in the last 3!
Fuller, around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Pitched outside leg, Nehal Wadhera looks to flick it towards short fine leg and gets hit on the pads. The keeper appeals for LBW but the bowler indicates bat.
Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Quicker ball, Inglis goes back to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
SIX! CRASH! 3000 RUNS IN T20 CRICKET AS A WICKETKEEPER BATTER FOR INGLIS! Becomes only the second 'proper' Australian after Matthew Wade to achieve this feat. By terms of proper, there is Luke Ronchi sandwiched in between but while he has represented Australia, he is actually a Kiwi. Coming to the ball, Krunal drops it short and Josh Inglis is quick to pounce on it. Rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for half a dozen. Virat Kohli at deep mid-wicket is not happy with that ball.
PBKS chased down 204 to win Qualifier 2 against MI, thanks to key knocks from Nehal Wadhera (48 at a strike rate of 166) and Josh Inglis (38 at 181 SR), which played a crucial role in the successful chase.
A slower bumper, outside off, Inglis reaches out and dabs it down to deep third for one more. Punjab Kings are 81/3 after 10 overs!
A bit fuller in length and on the pads, flicked away through backward square leg for a single by Nehal Wadhera.
Nehal Wadhera walks in next at number 5, replacing his skipper, Shreyas Iyer.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! That is a massive wicket in the context of the game, but Shreyas Iyer seemed way too casual here and has paid a big price. Just a regulation, good-length delivery from Romario Shepherd, in the channel, a hint of nip away as well. Iyer hangs back, doesn't move his feet and just tries to cut. The ball catches the outside edge and goes straight into the gloves of Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. Two quick wickets for RCB and Punjab are on the back foot here. In the finale night, Shreyas Iyer departs for just 1 (2) and PBKS have slipped down to 79/3 now.
A bit slower and bowled well short around off, Inglis gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Hard-length delivery outside off, Inglis jams it down into the turf and towards cover.
FOUR! A real loosener to begin with and Josh Inglis dispatches it with ease. A shortish ball on middle, sitting up, Inglis waits back and pulls it flat towards cow corner for a boundary.
Krunal Pandya has picked up most of his wickets in the middle-over phase (7-15) in IPL 2025. Romario Shepherd has been given the ball now.