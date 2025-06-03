Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190-9 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday after opening batsman Virat Kohli top-scored with 43.

Both the teams are hunting for their first title in the T20 tournament and thousands of Kohli fans filled the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, anticipating an IPL crown for their star batter.

The 132,000-capacity stadium was nearly packed with a sea of Bengaluru's red and Kohli's jersey number 18 dominating the stands as chants of "Kohli, Kohli" rang out.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Bengaluru to bat first with the two teams unchanged from their previous victories.

Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard)