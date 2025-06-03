The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 summit clash holds a bit of uncertainty, with rain expected to play a part in the title-decider between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The Qualifier 2 at the same venue - between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians - also led to a delayed start despite the probability of rain being considerably lower. On Tuesday, PBKS and RCB find themselves in a similar situation, with weather portals predicting showers till right before the start of the match.

Weather Report, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

The chances of rain remain higher during the afternoon, though as the clock ticks 7:00 PM, the probability reduces significantly. Here's a detailed weather forecast for the day in Ahmedabad:

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 3:00 PM: 20% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 4:00 PM: 49% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 5:00 PM: 57% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 6:00 PM: 51% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 7:00 PM: 5% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 8:00 PM: 2% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 9:00 PM: 2% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 10:00 PM: 2% Chance

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final at 11:00 PM: 2% Chance

Pitch Report, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

The pitch in Ahmedabad has favoured batters since the start of this IPL season. The teams batting first have fared better in comparison to those batting second. The average first-innings score is 219, with the 200-run mark being crossed on 11 out of 16 occasions. Teams batting first have won six of the eight matches so far. In the Qualifier 2, which was also played at this venue, PBKS produced a stunning chase, with Shreyas Iyer leading the team from the front.

PBKS hold a little advantage ahead of the final, having already played twice at the venue this season. RCB haven't played a single game at this venue in IPL 2025.

While pacers have taken 65 wickets at an average of 35 and economy rate of 10 this season in Ahmedabad, spinners have done marginally better by claiming 29 wickets at an average of 31, with an economy-rate of just under 10.