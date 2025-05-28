Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) found an unexpected hero in the form of Jitesh Sharma as the franchise's stand-in captain delivered a performance for the ages, helping his team beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets on Tuesday. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash saw RCB chase down the mammoth target of 228 runs sparing 8 balls, with Jitesh scoring 85 runs off just 33 balls. However, RCB could've lost Jitesh when LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi attempted a non-striker run-out in the 17th over of the second innings.

Though the umpire deemed Jitesh not-out, even as LSG captain Rishabh Pant decided to withdraw the appeal, the entire episode triggered yet another 'spirit of cricket' debate over the nature of the attempted dismissal.

Pant was lauded by many for 'uplifting' the 'spirit of cricket' as he decided to withdraw the appeal following Digvesh's attempt to dismiss Jitesh. Famous Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment over the 'sprit of cricket' debate being triggered over the incident.

"I have no problem with the umpire turning down the appeal if he thinks the non-striker was inside the crease when the bowler's arm had crossed the point where he is expected to release the ball. I am disappointed when the spirit of the game is invoked. You play by the laws," Harsha posted on X (formerly Twitter).

I have no problem with the umpire turning down the appeal if he thinks the non-striker was inside the crease when the bowler's arm had crossed the point where he is expected to release the ball. I am disappointed when the spirit of the game is invoked. You play by the laws — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2025

For Harsha, the 'spirit of cricket' debate should be triggered here as the dismissal is as acceptable as any other in the rulebooks of the game. Whether the batter is technically out or not, is a different question altogether.