Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) look to to solidify a top-two finish as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad. With 18 points from 12 matches, GT sit top of the points table with two matches remaining. A win over an already-eliminated LSG side would significantly increase their chances of finishing in the top two places. GT's success this season has been largely to due to the form of their openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Together, they have racked up 16 half-centuries and a century, dominating the tournament's batting attacks with clinical consistency. LSG, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak and would want to finish the season with back-to-back wins in their last two league matches. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, Straight from Ahmedabad