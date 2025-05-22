Advertisement
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) look to to solidify a top-two finish as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad. With 18 points from 12 matches, GT sit top of the points table with two matches remaining. A win over an already-eliminated LSG side would significantly increase their chances of finishing in the top two places. GT's success this season has been largely to due to the form of their openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Together, they have racked up 16 half-centuries and a century, dominating the tournament's batting attacks with clinical consistency. LSG, on the other hand, are on a four-game losing streak and would want to finish the season with back-to-back wins in their last two league matches. (Live Scorecard)

May 22, 2025 17:33 (IST)
GT vs LSG LIVE: HELLO!

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. GT, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are unlikely to tinker as they look to strengthen their hopes of a top-two finish. LSG, on the other hand, will be playing for pride and to snap a four-game losing streak.

