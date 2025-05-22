It was a terrific batting display from Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday. The team posted 235 for 2 in the stipulated 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. Mitchell Marsh was the wrecker-in-chief with a sensational century while Nicholas Pooran too played a fiery knock to help LSG post a massive total against GT. An interesting battle took place in the 16th over of the LSG innings that hogged limelight. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj was smashed for a four each by Marsh and then Pooran before he tried to sledge the southpaw.

Siraj bowled two bouncers to Pooran. The first one was called a wide by the umpire while the second one was a dot ball. Siraj tried to poke Pooran through his words but the LSG southpaw didn't react to it and rather made his bat to the talk. As Siraj went up to Pooran and tried to sledge him, the batter just focussed on chewing his gum and walked towards the non-striker's end to have a chat with Marsh.

Pooran then slammed Siraj for a stuning six over the cow corner and then smashed a four down the ground. After completing the shot for the last boundary, Pooran gave a flying kiss with his bat in the direction of Siraj.

Marsh scored 117 runs in 64 balls with the help of 10 fours and 8 sixes. Meanwhile, Pooran too played a fiery knock, smashing 56 not out in 27 balls. His innings was laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes. Aiden Markram's 36 off 24 also helped the team's cause.

The Gujarat Titans bowlers had an off day on the field as all of them were expensive. While Arshad Khan and R Sai Kishore claimed a wicket each, rest of the GT bowlers only got the thrashing of LSG batters.