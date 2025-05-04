Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, and as a result, he has grown into someone who is looked up to by pacers all over cricket. Bumrah is presently the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. On Thursday, after Mumbai Indians (MI) had beaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, Bumrah was seen lending a piece of advice to RR pacer Tushar Deshpande, who has struggled for form in the ongoing season.

Despite taking a combined 38 wickets in his previous two seasons at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pacer Deshpande has struggled at his new franchise in IPL 2025. In eight matches, Deshpande has taken only six wickets in IPL 2025, conceding runs at an economy of over 11.

However, Bumrah had a few words of advice for Deshpande after the match. RR wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was also present.

"Thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna maarega? Tu maar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se maarunga. (Need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn't mean trying to take a wicket on every single ball. It means thinking, 'I'll bowl a good ball, but I'll get you out. Go on, hit a six. How many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I'll come back harder)," Bumrah was filmed telling Deshpande, in a video posted on social media by Rajasthan Royals.

Bumrah has made a successful comeback from injury into the MI team. Following his return, MI have turned their fortunes around, winning six matches in a row and cruising into the top half of the IPL 2025 points table.

Bumrah has taken 11 wickets in just seven matches at an economy of less than 7 in IPL 2025.

The 31-year-old missed the opening few games of the season, during which MI lost four of their first five matches. However, his return has coincided with a dramatic shift in form, leading to MI equalling their best-ever winning streak in IPL history.

Bumrah is expected to be a key cog for Team India following the IPL when they tour England for a five-match Test series in June to begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.