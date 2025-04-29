The entire Jaipur crowd was left stunned after Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shattered multiple records and propelled his team to victory in a must-win IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Chasing the target of 210, RR always dominated the game as the teen batter stood tall against GT's deadly bowling lineup and became the fastest Indian centurion in IPL history, reaching there in just 35 balls. As a result, the hosts went across the line in just 15.5 overs and remained alive in the playoffs race.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also broke a massive world record. He is now the youngest ever (14 years, 32 days) to score a ton in the T20 format. However, this early fame also had a negative impact as a fake profile of Suryavanshi went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The account ran with the username of @VaibhavOfficia and had Suryavanshi's photo in RR's jersey as the profile picture. As the young opener created history on the field, the account went viral and quickly gained a massive number of followers and likes. However, the number of followers rapidly increased after the user replied to a wish from India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Praising Suryavanshi for knock, Sachin took to X and wrote, "Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!"

Thank you so much Sir. It's been a dream to earn a compliment from someone I've admired. Grateful beyond words https://t.co/cAaVK3YAHD — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (@Vaibhavsooryava) April 28, 2025

Replying to Sachin's wish, the user wrote, "Thank you so much Sir. It's been a dream to earn a compliment from someone I've admired. Grateful beyond words."

As soon as this post went viral, the X decided to take an action and cautioned the other users regarding the misinformation.

X listed three reasons for the account being a fake one. "1. Not followed by the Rajasthan Royals (they follow all their players). 2. Account handle using 'Officia', professional account tend to avoid such names. 3. All tweets and replies originated on 28th April, likely to farm engagement." it read.

Talking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young batter surpassed the previous record held by former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (37 balls, for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in 2010). Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in IPL history (14 years, 32 days), surpassing Manish Pandey (19 years 253 days, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Deccan Chargers in 2009).

Overall, this is the second-fastest ton in the IPL, falling just short of Chris Gayle's 30-ball knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013.