It has been a terrible IPL 2025 season for Rishabh Pant till now. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has scored just 135 runs in 12 matches till now at an average of just below 13. Pant failed to score big once again during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday as he was dismissed for just 7. Legendary India batter Kris Srikkanth was extremely critical of Pant's batting and blasted him for his dismal run of form. Srikkanth suggested that Pant, who was bought for a record Rs 27 Crore, should spend some time alone and try to work on his game instead on concentrating on the failures.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant's way,” Srikkanth said. “Even when captaining, be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days, I used to invent ways to get dismissed, and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening," he added.

Srikkanth went on to say that Pant is finding ways to get out, and he should now shift his focus to the next season.

"I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over," said Srikkanth.

"Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have to change the core and bring in bowlers — they don't have any bowlers in this team," he added.