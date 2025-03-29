After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in the 8th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood expressed his feelings in the post-match presentation. Hazlewood expressed his satisfaction with both his personal performance and the team's overall display, highlighting their ability to adapt to different playing conditions. He also credited the team's energy and the addition of left-arm bowler Yash Dayal for their success.

"It (the ball is coming out nicely) is. I am nice and fresh. As a group, we were outstanding. We used the conditions nicely against KKR and did the same tonight. With this wicket, it was a little bit up and down, two-paced and we tried to hit that in-between length. The energy is always great at RCB, and it has led into the fielding group, it really lifts us. Any time you get injured, you feel down, but I used it wisely, doing fitness and being fresh. Having a left-armer (Yash Dayal) is crucial and we see that with every team, he has a good change of pace and is a class act." Josh Hazlewood said in the post-match presentation.

Tight bowling spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

During the run-chase of 197, CSK faced the scoreboard pressure right from the beginning as Josh Hazlewood delivered the five-time champions a double whammy in the second over, removing Rahul Tripathi (5) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) unbeaten.

Josh bowled a brilliant spell, taking three wickets in his four overs, giving away 21 runs at an economy of 5.20. In his second spell, he took the important wicket of Ravindra Jadeja for 25 (19).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

