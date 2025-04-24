Amid their ongoing abysmal IPL 2025 campaign, Rajasthan Royals will aim to get back on track with a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. In IPL 2025, RCB emerged as one of the strongest sides with five wins out of eight games. However, they are having a tough time playing at their own home ground and faced three losses. To rub salt on their wounds, their former teammates like Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal also gave exemplary performances against RCB.

However, RR's condition is even worse as they are facing their worst nightmare with six losses out of eight matches. Ahead of the match against RCB, RR head coach Rahul Dravid came up with a hilarious suggestion to claim a win over Bengaluru.

"Do we have an RCB player from last time? Play him in the XI straightaway!" said Dravid during the pre-match press conference.

Notably, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were a part of RCB. Hasaranga also emerged as the team's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

This statement left everyone in the media in splits. Playing at Chinnaswamy will be a perfect homecoming for Dravid, who grew up in Bengaluru and even started his IPL journey with RCB in 2008.

On being asked about his thoughts on homecoming, Dravid said, "No, not at all, man. I don't think about it like that, to be very honest. Just trying to play a good game of cricket."

In their two recent games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR needed nine runs in the final over, but lost the match after a Super Over following a tie and by two runs, respectively.

"We know we have to play well to be still alive in this tournament. I know we have lost a couple of close games coming into this, but we have played some good cricket as well. It is one of those tournaments where a few balls going here or there and we might have been in a slightly different position, but you need to play well in those critical moments," he said.