Royal Challengers Bengaluru's big victory over Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go down as the one of the most memorable moment of IPL 2025. Asked to bat first, LSG posted a huge total of 227/3 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant smashing 118* off 61 balls. Later, RCB stole the momentum as their stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 85 off 33 balls and took his side across the line with six wickets and eight balls in hand.

During RCB's run chase, a hilarious moment took place when the star batter Virat Kohli faced the controversial LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi.

In the 11th over, Digvesh, who is famous for his viral notebook style celebration after taking a wicket, said something to Kohli before delivering the ball. Digvesh's words were muted but they left Kohli in splits as the RCB veteran laughed and the game continued.

Notably, Digvesh was fined several times by the BCCI for his controversial celebration. After repeated warnings, a stern action action was taken against him and he was banned from LSG's previous game against Gujarat Titans.

During the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Digvesh indulged in a heated argument with batter Abhishek Sharma, following which, the banned was imposed on him.

Jitesh Sharma conjured up a rollicking unbeaten 85 to propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to an unprecedented feat that no team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has accomplished before.

Playing their last league match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, RCB orchestrated a compelling six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

After completing a 228-run target heist with eight balls to spare, the touring party gunned down their highest successful chase and the third-highest total in IPL history.

After finishing second in the group standings, Bengaluru has booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat will square off against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)