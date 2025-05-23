Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant finally had the taste of victory as his franchise thumped high-flying Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Thursday. The defeat hurt the Titans' hopes of securing a top-two spot, which would've given the franchise two chances of making it to the final. While it's not all but over for GT as far as a spot in Qualifier 1 is concerned, not everything is in the hands of the Shubman Gill-led side.

Understandably frustrated with his team's defeat against Lucknow, a team that isn't even in the playoffs, Gill seemingly ignored what his counterpart Pant had to say during the customary handshake between the two teams. Here's the video:

Both Gill and Pant are mainstays in the Indian national team. In fact, the two are touted to become the next captain and vice-captain for India in the Test format, after Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket. But, the post-match video had fans talking.

After the match against LSG, GT skipper Gill said that his team ended up giving 20-30 runs extra, which is what cost them the match.

"We gave 15-20 runs extra. Wanted to stop them around 210. Huge difference between 210 and 230. We bowled well in the powerplay, didn't get any wickets but after the powerplay in the 14 overs they scored around 180 runs which was a lot. (On the positives) We were right in the game till the 17th over, it was never easy chasing 240. Lots of positives for us - Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting was a big plus. (Looking forward) Getting back some momentum would be key, would want to get back to winning ways heading into the playoffs," Gill said after the match.

Pant, on the other hand, was extremely happy to finally see his team put in an all-round performance they can be proud of.

"Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket. There was a time in the tournament we had the chances to qualify. But that's part and parcel of the game. We need to learn and get batter. Always a question of getting the top three but the way Shahrukh batted it definitely gives hope down the order as well. There was injury concerns coming into the tournament. The way Mitch, Markram, Pooran batted and the whole batting unit in fact. Fielding we made lapses. Learn from it and move forward," he said after the game.