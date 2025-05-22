Delhi Capitals fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Mukesh was punished for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures. “Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 (Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,” the IPL said in a release. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.”

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav's doughty 73 not out proved to be the difference as Mumbai Indians sealed the fourth and final play-off berth with a 59-run trouncing of Delhi Capitals.

Suryakumar's masterclass — a 43-ball knock with seven fours and half a dozen sixes in adverse situation — paved the way for a dominating win. The five-time champions had not made the play-offs last year.

Delhi Capitals, who came into this contest with their fair share of opportunity to reach the final four, saw the tables being turned on them when MI batters collected 48 runs off the last two overs.

But the visitors were also guilty of a meek reply in a do-or-die contest which had their top-order blown away in the powerplay, leaving the rest of the contest a mere formality.

Chasing 181, Delhi Capitals, who were without regular skipper Axar Patel in this game, rolled over for 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi (39) being the top scorer.

Mitchell Santner was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers, returning 4-0-11-3 and accounting for Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam (20) and Ashutosh Sharma (18). Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed another successful outing as he returned 3.2-0-12-3.

(With PTI inputs)