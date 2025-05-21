Former India batter Aakash Chopra has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to trade long-serving all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, amid his struggles to contribute with both bat and ball this season. The former CSK captain has scored just 280 runs in 13 matches this season, while also claiming just eight wickets in the same duration. Chopra's remarks came after CSK captain MS Dhoni claimed that the franchise is already looking into the future, having failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Dhoni insisted that CSK need to zero down on their team combination with an eye on the next auction.

"Need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. Need to work on our bowling. Once we were out of the tournament, we wanted to find the answers for the next year. Need to look into the combination and a couple of players we can pick in the auction," Dhoni admitted after the loss to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Chopra also suggested that CSK should release their Kiwi duo Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, and should keep someone like a Dewald Brevis, who has done tremendously well since joining the team as an injury replacement.

"I would say probably trade him (Jadeja). You have Dewald Brevis as your No.4. Bat him at No.4. This is a stop-gap arrangement with Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel at 3. There is a mini auction in between, if you are releasing Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, it's common sense that you will find somebody who can be an absolute banker and destructor at the top," Chopra told ESPNcricinfo.

"Why would you want Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat with somebody who will not go hammer and tongs? Have Urvil Patel at 3, rather have one more guy. Either get a finisher or top order overseas batter with Dewald Brevis apart from Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. Sam Curran at 3 and Jadeja at 4 won't make sense," he added.