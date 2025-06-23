Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title-winning celebrations cut short as tragedy struck in Bengaluru near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. A massive stampede saw the loss of 11 lives and left another 50 injured, raising severe question marks over the celebration procedures and the security in place. Now, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that the whole incident is still being looked into seriously, and formalised guidelines have been put in play for the future.

Saikia has confirmed that the guidelines put in place will be mandatory for all teams who are looking to celebrate after the IPL, as reported by India Today.

According to the report, here are the list of guidelines formalised by the BCCI for IPL celebrations:

1. No team will be allowed to hold celebrations within 3-4 days of winning the title.

2. Quick turnarounds will not be permitted to avoid rushed and poorly managed events.

3. Teams must seek formal permission from BCCI before organising any celebration.

4. No events can be held without prior written clearance from the board.

5. Mandatory 4 to 5-tier security protocols

6. Multi-layered security presence will be essential at all venues and during transit.

7. Security arrangements must cover team movement from airport to event venue.

8. Ensuring full protection for players and staff throughout the event schedule.

9. Permission must be obtained from district police, state government, and local authorities1

10. All celebrations must be greenlit by civic and law enforcement bodies to proceed legally and safely.

Earlier, Saikia had already made clear that the BCCI was aiming to impose protocols for celebratory events. The board had formed a three-member committee to draft and implement safety guidelines.

It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future."

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also said that road shows should not be held at all after such victories.

"I think the lives of people are far more important and I will continue to say. We can be a little bit careful of not holding these kinds of roadshows and can probably have them closed doors or something like this in a stadium," India coach Gautam Gambhir said.

"When I used to play, I didn't believe much in roadshows. I don't believe in them today and I don't believe in them in the future. Winning is important, celebrations are important, but more important than that is the life of any person. So if we are not prepared, or if we cannot handle the crowd in that way, then might as well these roadshows should not take place," he had added.