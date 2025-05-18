SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head will miss the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, revealed head coach Daniel Vettori. Speaking during a press conference on the eve of the match, Head will miss the match as he will arrive in India tomorrow having recently contracted COVID-19. "He had Covid-19, and unfortunately, he couldn't travel," Vettori told reporters. "We're hopeful of having him back for the next game once he's fully recovered and cleared to join the squad," he added.

Last week, the 18th edition of the cash-rich league was suspended due to India's cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The future of the remainder of the tournament was clouded in uncertainty. On Monday, the BCCI cleared the doubts by confirming that IPL would resume on Saturday in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday morning, SRH captain Pat Cummins and Head were named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, commencing on June 11. There were doubts over their involvement, considering Hyderabad has already been ruled out of the race for the playoffs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hyderabad skipper Cummins and Head have informed SRH of their decision to fly back to India. Cummins' manager, Neil Maxwell, confirmed that the Australian Test skipper is looking to return to India.

"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia's head of national teams, Ben Oliver, has assured that the board will work towards working with players on their individual decisions to return to India or not over the next two days.

SRH, who are already out of the playoffs race, will conclude their campaign with three away fixtures against LSG (May 19) in Lucknow, against RCB (May 23) in Bengaluru and against KKR in Delhi (May 25).

(With ANI Inputs)