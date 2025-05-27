Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant slammed a stunning ton to leave both fans and experts thrilled during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. Pant, who was bought for a record Rs 27 crore in the mega auction, did not enjoy a good run in the competition till now. Pant's dismal run of form resulted in a lot of criticism and there were even calls for his release ahead of the next season However, Pant bounced back brilliantly and after scoring his century, he celebrated by performing a perfect summersault on the field. Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was present at the field and her reaction to the celebration has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma not happy on Rishabh Pant hundred celebration. pic.twitter.com/mDZRu6f5sm — MUFA (@MufaAdani) May 27, 2025

Coming to the match, LSG scored 227/3 in 20 overs with Pant unbeaten on 118.

Pant and Mitchell Marsh (67) put in a swashbuckling batting effort and decimated Bengaluru's depleted bowling attack to put a daunting total on the board. Bengaluru needs to break the shackles and chase record books, considering they have chased a 200-plus score twice in IPL history, and the highest target that has been pursued at the Ekana Stadium stands at 207.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain stayed until the end and kept hitting bowlers for boundaries. His unbeaten 118 were laced with 11 fours and nine sixes. He struck at a strike rate of 193.44.

(With ANI inputs)