Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in emphatic fashion, cruising past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 104, KKR wrapped up the game in just 10.1 overs, a result that not only gave them two crucial points but also a significant boost to their net run rate. With this win, KKR moved to the third spot on the points table, having secured three victories in six matches.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane was delighted with the team's execution and spoke about the clarity in planning and reading the conditions.

"We played here last two years -- Moeen [Ali] played here, DJ [Dwayne Bravo] knows the conditions. We didn't think it would be too sticky and that our spinners would get help. We had our plans and that worked well for us tonight," Rahane said after the match, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Still a long way to go in the tournament, I don't want to share too many things. In the end, it looks spot on. Initially, I thought it was a 170-180 wicket," he added.

KKR's spinners were instrumental in dismantling CSK's batting line-up, with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy dominating the middle overs. Narine picked up three wickets for 13 runs, while Varun stifled the batters with tight lines and control.

"Moeen set us up, tough for him to play and then miss out. Sunny and Varun dominated the middle overs for us. Really happy with Vaibhav and Harshit, the way they came and executed the plans," Rahane added, praising the team's bowling unit.

While the bowlers set up the win, KKR's batting unit made sure there were no hiccups. Narine played a breathtaking knock of 44 off just 19 balls at the top, giving the chase early momentum. Rahane himself chipped in with a fluent innings and looked in control throughout.

"I am enjoying my batting, worked hard last two-three years. It is about staying in the moment than thinking too ahead," Rahane reflected on his personal form.

The skipper also revealed the team's mindset during the chase.

"First, it was about taking two points, after six overs, we thought if we finish it early, it will help us," he added.

Despite the dominant win, Rahane remains grounded and focused on the bigger picture.

"Sometimes you play good cricket, you lose as well. Last game we lost by four, it was about starting from scratch. Boys are preparing well, there is positive intent," he said.

