Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were involved in an ugly verbal spat during their IPL 2025 match on Monday. It all unfolded during the 8th over after Digvesh had Abhishek caught in the deep, and dished out his trademark notebook celebration. However, the two soon found themselves in a heated exchange that prompted quick intervention from the umpires. Digvesh made some gestures towards Abhishek, and it riled up the SRH star, who also came up with a few harsh words.

It seemed like a heat of the moment incident as Digvesh and Abhishek shook hands and made up after the match. The two were even spotted having a chat, which was interrupted by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi after the match.

Shukla ji is omnipresent pic.twitter.com/oqNaDEzdy9 — Viratology (@Nafees_Crick) May 19, 2025

Recapping the match, Abhishek struck 59 off 20 balls as SRH beat LSG by six wickets on Monday to end their opponents' chances of reaching the IPL playoffs.

Chasing 206 for victory, Abhishek set up the chase with his blitz laced with four fours and six sixes as Hyderabad achieved the target with 10 balls to spare in Lucknow.

Abhishek departed in the eighth over before Heinrich Klaasen, who hit 47, and Kamindu Mendis, who retired hurt on 32, guided the team to the brink of victory with their fourth-wicket partnership of 55.

Lucknow became the fifth team to bow out of the play-off contention leaving five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to battle for one remaining spot.

Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already through to the playoffs starting May 29.

The left-handed Abhishek took on the attack after he lost his opening partner Atharva Taide, who became New Zealand quick Will O'Rourke's first wicket on his IPL debut.

Abhishek hit five sixes, including three in succession off Ravi Bishnoi, to reach his fifty in 18 balls and followed it up with another hit over the fence.

(With AFP Inputs)