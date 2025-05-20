Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma broke his silence over the on-field spat with Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi during their IPL 2025 encounter on Monday. Following Abhishek's dismissal during the match, Digvesh came up with his trademark notebook celebration. However, Abhishek was left infuriated with the episode and the duo got into a war of words. Things settled down with the umpires stepping in and the two players shook hands after the end of the match.

"I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now. If we batted first, I might have had other plans but chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well. It was the same plan I had in international cricket as well. Just express myself and knock it around," Abhishek said at the presentation ceremony.

Rishabh Pant pointed out their major shortcomings after crashing out of IPL 2025 playoffs race as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

"Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons but coming into the tournament we had a lot of gaps, injuries and as a team we decided to not talk about that, but it became difficult to fill those gaps for us. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling.. but this is cricket, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't, we take pride in the way we played and take the positives from the season than the negative side."

"We have a strong batting line up, have enough firepower and that is the biggest positive for the season, even for bowlers.. a lot of times they bowled in good areas but they were patchy. We knew we were 10 runs short because the wicket was playing well, like I said before, we are playing well in patches and unable to close the momentum whenever it turned up on our side."

"The first half of the season we played really well but the second half it became tougher and tougher to catch up with the teams on the brighter side. The bowler Rathi has come up nicely for us, his first season, the way he bowled, he is one of the positives, but you need to keep improving yourself and get better and better as the seasons go," Pant said after the match.