When asked by a fan about when would he return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that only MS Dhoni could answer that question. Ashwin has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022. Besides being India teammates in the past, Ashwin and Dhoni have also played together a lot in IPL. Ashwin made his debut in the tournament under Dhoni's leadership in 2008, playing for CSK. The spinner played for the side till 2015. In the next season too, the Ashwin-Dhoni partnership continued, this time for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Ashwin missed the 2017 IPL season due to injury while the following season saw Dhoni returning to CSK as the team became active after serving a two-year ban. However, Ashwin could not make a return to the side and went on to play for teams like Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Dhoni continues to play for CSK as the captain of the side.

See Ashwin's reply to fan's query here -

Ashwin has played 197 IPL matches and has taken 171 wickets. His economy is 7.01. Besides this, he has also scored 714 runs.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is one of the greatest active players in the international circuit. With 490 wickets in 95 Test matches, the second-highest wicket-taker among active spinners after Nathan Lyon (509 wickets). However, with India facing England in a five-match series starting later this month, Ashwin has a good chance to surpass Lyon. He needs only 10 more wickets to be the second Indian after the great Anil Kumble to take 500 or more Test wickets.