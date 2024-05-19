The atmosphere was electric to say the least during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru on Saturday. It was not only a clash of two high-profile and star-studded teams but a knockout game that decided the last playoff spot in the IPL 2024. Quite naturally, the teams were charged up, especially RCB stars including Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. Not only Kohli and Du Plessis provide a great start with the bat to RCB, but they were electric on the field too.

Every catch was celebrated fervently and every CSK wicket cheered madly. There was also a point during the CSK innings when Kohli and Faf du Plessis chatted animatedly with the umpires. The point of contention seemed to be a no ball by Lockie Ferguson to Rachin Ravindra. The duo seemed to be telling the umpire that the slippery ball was responsible. Something that the dup had complained a couple of overs back.

Kohli had an extended chat with the umpires and the internet blasted him for putting pressure on them.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got tied with Mumbai Indians (MI) for most 200-plus run totals in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday.

The Red and Gold accomplished this feat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their game at Bengaluru.

RCB posted a total of 218/5 in 20 overs against CSK, their sixth total of over 200 this season. They have levelled with Mumbai Indians (six 200-plus totals in 2023) and Kolkata Knight Riders (six 200-plus totals in IPL 2024).

Also, RCB became the first-ever team to hit 150 sixes in a single edition of a T20 tournament. With 16 more sixers, RCB overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tally of 146 sixes to reach 150 sixes.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB put on a fine score of 218/5 on the board, with skipper Faf Du Plessis (54 in 39 balls, with three fours and three sixes), Virat Kohli (47 in 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes) put on a 78-run partnership, setting a fine platform for Rajat Patidar (41 in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Cameron Green (38* in 17 balls, with three fours and three sixes) to put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

Cameos from Dinesh Karthik (14 in six balls, with a four and six) and Glenn Maxwell (16 in five balls, with two fours and a six) took RCB to a 200-run plus total. In the end, RCB secured a 27-run win to qualify for the playoffs.

