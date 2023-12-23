India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's ankle injury, which he suffered during the World Cup, is likely to rule him out of the upcoming T20I series, while the player participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) remains a doubt. NDTV sources have confirmed that Hardik will miss the T20I series against Afghanistan on home soil, and the newly-appointed Mumbai Indians captain might not recover in time to lead the team in the 17th season of IPL.

If true, the latest development could be a huge blow for both Team India and MI. However, reacting to reports of Hardik's possible absence from the upcoming IPL season, fans flooded social media with memes.

Here's how social media reacted:

Mumbai Indians captain #HardikPandya may be ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury: Sources NDTV



Meanwhile Rohit Fans pic.twitter.com/08n1OC68pk — Crime Master Gogo (Parody) (@MasterxGogo) December 23, 2023

Rohit Sharma is coming to win his 7th trophy and hardik will see that from hospital bed#HardikPandya . pic.twitter.com/ip5GCgU8cP — Anish (@Anishmondal231) December 23, 2023

Reports suggest Hardik Pandya might miss IPL 2024 due to his injury, Rohit Sharma captain again?



What have Mumbai Indians got themselves into? — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 23, 2023

Hardik was traded to MI from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Players Auction. The five-time champions then announced that the player will replace the long-serving Rohit Sharma as captain.

India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series between January 11 and 17, which will mark their final T20I assignment before the World Cup in June-July.

Hardik has been out of action since injuring his ankle during a World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. He had missed the T20I series' against Australia and South Africa, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side in his absence.

MI Retained players

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (C)

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction

Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh)