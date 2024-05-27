Seeing Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday, one would have hardly believed that this man was hospitalised a few days back due to heat stroke. Maybe Kolkata Knight Riders' spirited display against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai in Sunday was a reason behind it. KKR topped the league stage and then showed absolute domination to cling their third IPL title in style. SRH was no match for KKR as they could manage just 113 which the latter chased down with more than nine overs to spare.

After the win, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the title triumph with his players. But one particular celebration went viral which has Rinku Singh. In the celebration, both Khan and Singh can be heard saying repeatedly: "God's Plan yo baby".

Following his side's third Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun lauded pacers Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc for their performances in the season, calling the latter as the "best bowler in the world".

An all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title and their first in 10 years as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

Following the game, Bharat told broadcasters, "He (Harshit) has been outstanding. It is about backing your strengths. [On Starc] I think Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of other youngsters in the side. He is probably the best bowler in the world. Once he understood the Indian conditions, he was excellent."

Harshit was the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season. The 22-year-old took 19 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 20.15, with the best figures of 3/24. Starc also did well for KKR. The big buy of the franchise, worth Rs 24.75 crores and the most expensive IPL player ever, picked up momentum in the back end of the tournament. In the playoffs stage, when the team needed him to be at his best the most, Starc picked up five wickets across the qualifier one and final, including a three-fer in the qualifier one against SRH.

Bharat was also full of praise for spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. He also said that sending Narine to open the batting was mentor Gautam Gambhir's idea and it paid huge dividends as it added more dimensions to the team's batting.

"Spinners mature with age, and with Sunny and Varun bowling in tandem, it was superb. [On Narine the batter] He brought a totally different dimension to our batting. It was Gautam who insisted that he opened and it paid dividends. It is a great night and now it is time to celebrate."

