Delhi Capitals (DC) made exciting additions to their squad at the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday. The franchise bagged the hard-hitting Harry Brook for INR 4 crore along with Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson for INR 5 crore and West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope for INR 75 lakh. The Delhi Capitals also picked up uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra for INR 7.2 crore. "We filled all the gaps that we wanted to and I thought that we did a great job at the Auction table. I am excited about working with Harry Brook. He's one of the most talented international cricketers at the moment. He was our number one priority in this year's Auction and we managed to acquire him at a great figure," head coach Ricky Ponting said when asked about the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2024, as quoted in a release from DC.

Meanwhile, DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said, "I am excited about Shai Hope. He is a good player of spin and he has a phenomenal record in 50-over cricket. And our bowling department is looking good with Jhye Richardson in the attack."

The Delhi Capitals acquired South African wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs for INR 50 lakh. The 23-year-old has notched 1119 runs in 59 T20s at a strike rate of 147.23.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter Ricky Bhui was picked up for INR 20 lakh. He has scored 1497 runs in 62 T20s at an average of 32.54.

After a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals acquired wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra for INR 7.2 crore. He has effected eight catches and one stumping in 11 T20s. Speaking about Kushagra, Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "The Delhi Capitals have always given a platform to youngsters. We backed players such as Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer before they started playing T20 cricket. And Kumar is another player we have decided to support and hopefully, he'll do the job for us."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the medium-fast bowler Rasikh Dar was picked up for INR 20 lakh. He has taken 15 wickets in 15 T20s at an average of 27.66 and Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who has taken 112 wickets in 85 T20s at an average of 21.58, was picked up for INR 5 crore.

Following an intense bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian all-rounder Sumit Kumar was acquired for INR 1 crore. He has scored 574 runs and picked up 43 wickets in 45 T20s.

The Delhi Capitals also picked up West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope for INR 75 lakh. He has scored 2132 runs and effected 40 catches & 8 stumpings in 91 T20s. Meanwhile, opening batter Swastik Chikara was picked up for INR 20 lakh. He has scored 200 runs in 6 List A matches.

Delhi Capitals Squad: INDIANS: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Sumit Kumar and Swastik Chikara.

OVERSEAS: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson and Shai Hope.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)