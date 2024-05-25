A very important player's career came to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's exit from the IPL 2024 - Dinesh Karthik. When he emerged in the Indian cricket scene, Karthik was seen as a very talented wicketkeeper-batter. However, with the rise of MS Dhoni, Karthik went into the shadows. But then, his persistence pad and he made a comeback into the Indian team during the latter stages of his career. In the IPL, he featured for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

But his recent exploits were in RCB colours. In fact he made a comeback into the 2022 T20 World Cup team on the back of some terrific performances for RCB.

"RCB have been extraordinary. I think RCB basically means the fans. There is nothing else I can think of, when I think of RCB. Yes, Virat Kohli is a very, very big name. Very large part of RCB. But I think the fans are even bigger than that. Literally, because the amount of love I received. Sometimes I feel the 2022 T20 World Cup, when I did get picked, it was due to the RCB fans. There was such a huge wave of people saying," Dinesh Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on X. The interview is being talked about on social media as Karthik's 'last interview' as an IPL player.

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 24, 2024

"I will never forget it. To make a comeback at the age of 37, when I had not played international cricket for quite a log time before that, I really feel RCB and RCB fans played a very important part in me making a comeback and representing India at the World Cup. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as state have been at loggerheads. In cricket there have been massive rivalry.