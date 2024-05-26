The Kolkata Knight Riders, arguably the favourites to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the pursuit of their 3rd title. Ahead of the mega clash at Chennai's Ma Chidamabaram stadium, Bollywood celebrtiy, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the 'saddest' moment of his life as the owner of the Kinght Riders franchise. While there have been seasons where the Kolkata side has finished among the bottom teams in the T20 league, what has pinched SRK the most is the fact that the costume of his team was questioned during the early days.

In an interview with Star Sports, the broadcaster of IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan called his team the 'nicest in the world' while also opening up on certain moments which made him 'sad' as an owner.

"Having the nicest set of team in the world and we kept on losing only again and again," SRK said.

"I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someday said to me 'only their playing kit is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that," Shah Rukh added.

EXCLUSIVE CHAT with SRK: Shah Rukh Khan recounts the Kolkata Knight Riders' rise in the IPL, with Gautam Gambhir leading them to two titles!



KKR have already beaten SRH in the IPL Qualifier 1, with a victory in the contest taking the team to the final. The Sunriers then defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2, to book a second date with Kolkata in the title-decider.